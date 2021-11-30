Speakers hold discussion on outcome of the COP26

ISLAMABAD, NOV 30: Some glimpses from a discussion on the outcome of the COP26, held at the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) in collaboration with the Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change (CSCCC), Sustainable Development Policy Institute and Embassy of France. The event was attended by a wide variety of stakeholders including academia, researchers and civil society reps. President IRS, Amb. Nadeem Riyaz in his welcome remarks shared the overall objective of hosting the event and summarized the issues and expectations from COP26 with special focus on non-traditional security threats and challenges Pakistan face.

In his keynote, the SAPM on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam highlighted the participation of Pakistan and informed the audience that Pakistan will be chair of G77 next year and would take this opportunity to flag issues of climate finance as well as loss and damage. H.E Andreas Ferrarese, Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan talked about the importance of negotiation and the need to remain engaged in climate conversation to find solutions that are inclusive and sustainable.

The panel discussion was moderated by Aisha Khan (CEO of CSCCC) in which Mr. Yves Manville (DHM, French Embassy in Islamabad), Ms. Romina Khurshid Alam (MNA), Mr. Najy Benhassine (Country Director, World Bank) and Mr. Abid Suleri (Executive Director SDPI) shared their perspectives on the achievements and shortfalls of the Glasgow Climate pact 2021. In his concluding remarks, Ambassador Shafqat Kakakhel emphasized on the need for climate justice, equity and just transition.