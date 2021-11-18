Spanish envoy says cultural

ties with Pakistan priority

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Spain Manuel Duran has said Spain and Pakistan enjoy excellent relations adding cultural relations being given new dimensions. He expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of a function arranged to celebrate 70 years of Pak-Spain friendship. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was the chief guest. Guests enjoyed live Flamenco and Pakistani music. A photo exhibition was also arranged on the occasion.

Ambassador Duran further said Spanish foreign minister’s recent visit to Pakistan further cemented relations between the two countries.

(Detailed news of Ambassador’s address along with more pictures shall be published in tomorrow’s edition)