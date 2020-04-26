Spain records lowest daily death toll in over a month

MADRID, APR 26 – Spain has reported its lowest daily death toll since 20 March, with 288 fatalities.

The figure is a steep drop from the 378 deaths recorded on Saturday.

The health ministry said the total number of fatalities now stood at 23,190.

Fernando Simon, director of the Spanish Health Alert and Emergency Co-ordination Centre said: “For the first time in a long time, we are below 300.

“Although it may be hard to give these statistics, it’s a figure which indicates a clear, positive direction in the evolution of the epidemic.”

On Sunday, Spain allowed children under the age of 14 to leave their homes for the first time in six weeks. Lockdown rules had banned them from leaving the house. They are now allowed outside for one hour a day between 09:00 and 21:00.