Monday, June 28, 2021
Spain qualify for Quarters finals

| June 28, 2021

Sports Desk

COPENHAGEN: Spain has qualified for the quarters finals of Euro Cup 2021 by beating Croatia 5-3. In the stipulated time both teams ended in a draw. However in extra time Spain scored two more goals. Spain has won the European Championship for three times. Spain will play its quarter final in Saint Petersburg.

