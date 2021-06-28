Spain qualify for Quarters finals
Sports Desk
COPENHAGEN: Spain has qualified for the quarters finals of Euro Cup 2021 by beating Croatia 5-3. In the stipulated time both teams ended in a draw. However in extra time Spain scored two more goals. Spain has won the European Championship for three times. Spain will play its quarter final in Saint Petersburg.
