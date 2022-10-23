Solider martyred in cross-border terrorist attack from Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD, OCT 23 /DNA/ – Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border, opened fire on a military post in Hassan Khel Sector, North Waziristan District. Own troops responded in a befitting manner. During fire exchange 1 soldier, Assistant Lance Daffadar Waqar Ali (Age 32 Years, resident of Chota Lahore, Swabi) embraced Shahadat.
Pakistan has consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management. Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activates against Pakistan.
Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.
