Social media campaign over army chopper crash unacceptable: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The regretful social media campaign after unfortunate helicopter crash on August 1 has caused deep anguish and distress among Shuhada families and Rank & File of the Armed Forces, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

The spokesperson of the military’s media wing said in a statement that the army condemned the highly unacceptable and regretful social media campaign after the unfortunate helicopter crash on August 1.

“While the whole nation stood with the institution in this difficult time certain insensitive quarters resorted to hurtful and derogatory comments on social media which was unacceptable and highly condemnable,” the spokesperson said.

On August 2, Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar had confirmed that all the six military personnel, including Commander 12 Corps Lt-Gen Sarfraz Ali, were martyred in a helicopter crash.

He said the wreckage of the unfortunate Pakistan Army helicopter, which had lost contact with the Air Traffic Control Monday evening while on a relief operation, was found in Mus Goth, Lasbela.

The military chopper had gone missing while it was en route from Quetta to Karachi at around 5:30pm a day earlier. The personnel in the chopper were overseeing the flood relief efforts in the southwest of the country.