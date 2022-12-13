SNGPL disconnects 23 meters over compressors usage
MULTAN, DEC 13 (DNA) — Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) disconnected 31 meters of consumers for illegal use of compressors for increasing gas pressure. A spokesperson for SNGPL on Tuesday said that the action was initiated on the directions of GM, Shahid Iqbal.
He informed that as many as 18 meters were disconnected in Multan, four in Khanewal and one in Mianchannu. He quoted Mr Iqbal as saying that operation would continue to provide consumers gas pressure according to the schedule. =DNA
