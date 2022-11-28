SM Munir passes away
DNA
KARACHI: Renowned business figure SM Munir has passes away. He was chairman of United Business Group and a leading businessman from Karachi. He was also former Chairman of TDAP.
Meanwhile, President Dr. Arif Aliv has condloled his death. In his message the President said ‘My very dear friend, like an elder brother Mr. SM Muneer passed away. He was a great philanthropist. Our fathers were friends too, indulging in persistent charity.May his soul rest in peace and may his family gain strength from Allah to bear this loss’.
