Six die as van overturns on Faisalabad-Gojra motorway

| June 15, 2020
FAISALABAD, JUN 15 (DNA) – Van full of passengers overturned on Faisalabad-Gojra motorway after a fire broke out in the van. Van was on route to Shorkot from Sheikhupura.

According to rescue sources, traffic accident has taken place on Gojra Motorway near Pansara. A fire broke out in the passenger van due to short circuit and the driver lost control over the vehicle and van collided with a divider. Six people were killed and 10 others were seriously injured in the accident.

As soon as the accident was reported, rescue teams reached to the spot and the injured were shifted to the nearby hospitals by ambulances where they are being treated.

According to sources, the passenger van was going from Sheikhupura to Shorkot. The accident took place near Pansara Interchange. The condition of 3 of the injured has said to be critical. =DNA

