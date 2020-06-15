Six die as van overturns on Faisalabad-Gojra motorway
FAISALABAD, JUN 15 (DNA) – Van full of passengers overturned on Faisalabad-Gojra motorway after a fire broke out in the van. Van was on route to Shorkot from Sheikhupura.
According to rescue sources, traffic accident has taken place on Gojra Motorway near Pansara. A fire broke out in the passenger van due to short circuit and the driver lost control over the vehicle and van collided with a divider. Six people were killed and 10 others were seriously injured in the accident.
As soon as the accident was reported, rescue teams reached to the spot and the injured were shifted to the nearby hospitals by ambulances where they are being treated.
According to sources, the passenger van was going from Sheikhupura to Shorkot. The accident took place near Pansara Interchange. The condition of 3 of the injured has said to be critical. =DNA
==============================
Related News
MPs take up key constitutional, legal, rules amendments for budget scrutiny
ISLAMABAD, JUN 15 (DNA) – In a PILDAT organised online briefing/course on Overview of theRead More
Caffeinated drinks will now cost 12% more in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, JUN 15 (DNA) – If you are fond of caffeinated drinks, you will haveRead More
Comments are Closed