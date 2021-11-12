Sirajul Haq terms PTI govt as ‘agent of status quo’

Staff Report



ISLAMABAD, Holding responsible the ruling elite for the

plight of the masses, Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq has called for

launching a peaceful mass movement to get rid of the feudal lords and

corrupt capitalists to put the country on track.



“Pakistani labor class work day and night in foreign countries and send

money to Pakistan while the rulers stash their billions in foreign

accounts,” he said while addressing a press conference on Friday.



Sirajul Haq declared it as an irony when the PML-N and the PPP talked

about the rights of masses.



“There is no difference in policies of the PTI, the PML-N and the PPP.

They all do politics of self-interests.”



He said the prime minister’s slogans and claims to launch a war on

corruption proved white lie. The PM Cell to hold inquiry into Pandora

Papers scandal was mere an eye-wash, he added.



“The Jamaat-e-Islami has knocked the door of the Supreme Court of

Pakistan on Pandora Papers. We want the apex court to order formation of

JIT [Joint Investigation Team] to conduct a fair investigation into the

Panama Leaks and Pandora Papers scandals.”



He dared the prime minister to support the JI petition in the SC if he

(the PM) was sincere in his claims against corruption and corrupt

mafias.



The government of the PTI, he said, was the agent of the status quo and

it deceived the masses in the name of Madina State.



To a question, he said though there was dire need to launch a movement

against the government but it seemed strange when the two main

opposition parties who also ruled over country for years talks about the

rights of the people. Only JI, he added, was fighting for the cause of

public and it would continue its struggle till the masses got justice.

He ruled out possibility to be part of the PDM in future, saying the JI

had not felt the need for it. What the JI needed, he said, was the

support of the people to put the country on track.