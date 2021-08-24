Sindh govt destroys entire education system in province

KARACHI, AUG 24 (DNA) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly and Federal Parliamentary Secretary Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination Syma Nadeem said that Schools are open all over the Country but Sindh is the only province whose children are caged in their homes.

Their studies are being affected by sitting idle at home MNA Syma Nadeem demanded that the decision to close down schools should immediately be reversed.

The Sindh government's hostility towards education will not be accepted under any circumstances.Education in Sindh is already in a deplorable state and thousands of schools are being closed and even those that are open have either no teachers or almost no educational facilities.

MNA Syma Nadeem: The future of millions of children is at stake. For the rulers of Sindh, the education of the children of the common man is of no importance. Their own children are abroad for higher education. Across Sindh while the chilof the poor cannot get an education as access to education has been taken away from him.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is working for uniform curriculum in the country. Basic education is the right of every Pakistani citizen. The Sindh government has pushed the nation into the darkness of ign