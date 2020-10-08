Sindh governor, business delegation call on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD : Sindh Governor Imran Ismail along with a delegation of representatives of businesspersons and industrialists from Karachi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan today.

The business delegation praised the government’s steps for the promotion of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and financial package to Karachi. The representatives have apprised the premier regarding the issues being faced by the business community.

During the meeting, the representatives have been briefed over the steps taken by the government for ease in doing businesses in the country.

PM Imran Khan said that the federal government has prioritised the elimination of unnecessary regulations besides creating eases in businesses. He added that it is also among the priorities of the government to improve the taxation system and provision of maximum facilities to the business community.

The premier said that the government will consider the suggestions forwarded by the business community during the reformation process.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan said that providing employment opportunities to youth, boosting exports and wealth production in the country are the government’s foremost priorities.

Chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), he stressed that the promotion of SMEs has a vital role to play in accomplishing targets set in the above-mentioned three priority areas.

“SMEs had been outright ignored over the past decade, which had an adverse impact on the country’s economy,” he lamented and called for all the federal departments and the provincial governments to pay special attention to the promotion of the SME sector.

The premier said the government is committed to providing all possible facilities to SMEs, including provision of credit, simplified tax system and ease of doing business.

A comprehensive National SME Policy 2020 that aims at promoting small and medium enterprises in the country was presented to the premier who got a detailed briefing on the nuts and bolts of the policy.

Prime Minister directed Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar to finalise a road map based on timelines in consultation with all provinces for implementation of the proposed SME policy at the earliest.

Besides Hammad Azhar, the PM’s adviser Ishrat Hussain, the federal secretaries, and other senior officials were in attendance in the meeting. State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Reza Baqir and the provincial chief secretaries also attended the meeting via video link.