Shifa Int’l Hospital celebrates National Speech & Language Pathology Day
ISLAMABAD, OCT 9 /DNA/ – National Speech and Language Pathology Day was celebrated at Shifa International Hospital Islamabad to highlight the efforts and Importance of Speech and Language therapist.
Speech-language pathology is a field of expertise practised by a clinician known as a Speech-Language Pathologist SLP or a speech and language therapist. A panel discussion was also carried out by experts. A lecture on the role of the Speech pathologist in Covid-19 was also delivered by Faiza Badar speech pathologist SIH.
« Don’t vent out anger over injustices within party, Fawad tells Shehbaz (Previous News)
Related News
Shehbaz demands transparent elections immediately to restore ‘prosperous Pakistan’
LAHORE, OCT 9: Calling out the government for failing to resolve public issues, PML-N PresidentRead More
PTI govt creates wheat crisis then imports wheat at higher rates: Murad
KARACHI, Oct 09 (DNA): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has saidthat the federalRead More
Comments are Closed