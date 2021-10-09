Saturday, October 9, 2021
Shifa Int’l Hospital celebrates National Speech & Language Pathology Day

October 9, 2021

ISLAMABAD, OCT 9 /DNA/ – National Speech and Language Pathology Day was celebrated at Shifa International Hospital Islamabad to highlight the efforts and Importance of Speech and Language therapist.

Speech-language pathology is a field of expertise practised by a clinician known as a Speech-Language Pathologist SLP or a speech and language therapist. A panel discussion was also carried out by experts. A lecture on the role of the Speech pathologist in Covid-19 was also delivered by Faiza Badar speech pathologist SIH.

