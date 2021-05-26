Shibli praises COMSTECH’s role in socio-economic development of Ummah

ISLAMABAD, MAY 26 (DNA) – Minister for science and technology, Shibli Faraz visited COMSTECH secretariat on May 26. Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary extended him a warm reception, along with his team.

The Coordinator General gave him a detailed presentation on COMSTECH establishment, aims and objectives, past achievements, present programmes and future initiatives, including preparation of science profiles of OIC member states, COMSTECH research publication program, research fellowships, technician training program, COMSTECH initiative for health and innovation in Africa, and OIC technology innovation portal.

The Minister appreciated the current achievements of COMSTECH and future plans devised for the socio-economic development of Ummah through the application of science and technology.

COMSTECH was established in 1981, in Makkah during 3rd OIC Summit. It is chaired by the President of Pakistan and co-chaired by the Prime Minister. It was established with the commitment of OIC leadership to achieve an inter-Islamic cooperation for science and technology based development of the Ummah.

COMSTECH takes follow up action for implementation of relevant resolutions of Islamic Summit Conference, collaborate with International, Regional and national organizations, and develop linkages.

It reviews the work of expert groups and the tasks assigned to subsidiary organs and affiliated institutions of OIC working in different fields of S&T and submits progress report of COMSTECH and new proposals for consideration of the Summit through chairman COMSTECH. COMSTECH Apprise Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of COMSTECH activities through Secretary General OIC.=DNA

