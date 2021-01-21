Shibli opposes summoning of Justice ® Javed Iqbal

Chairman Committee Javed Latif had asked the NAB chief to appear and explain why the money was paid to Broadsheet

Khayam Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday the Prime Minister has already constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the Broadsheet matter and determine the responsibility within 45 days.

The minister said this during the meeting of the National Assembly’s

Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting chaired by Javed

Latif, MNA. He said there was no point to summon the Chairman National

Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the committee at this time.

Chairman Committee Javed Latif had asked the NAB chief to appear and explain why and how the money was paid to Broadsheet however Information Minister Shibli Faraz opposed the decision and exchanged harsh words with Javed Latif over the decision.

He said as per terms of reference of the inquiry committee responsibility would be fixed and its details would be shared with the information committee. Moreover, he said the matter did not come in the domain of the committee on Information and Broadcasting.

Shibli Faraz opined that at a time when an inquiry committee was working, summoning the NAB Chairman in the committee could create confusion. He said that when the inquiry committee report comes, if the committee was not satisfied it could summon him then. He said that if the committee summons the chairman NAB, then it should also summon all persons named in it.

During past five years the committee has never taken any agenda like this, he said adding that the PTI had no worry on the Broadsheet issue, as it had nothing to do with this all saga.