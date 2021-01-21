Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Shibli opposes summoning of Justice ® Javed Iqbal

| January 21, 2021
download (1)

 

Chairman Committee Javed Latif had asked the NAB chief to appear and explain why the money was paid to Broadsheet

Khayam Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday the Prime Minister has already constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the Broadsheet matter and determine the responsibility within 45 days.

The minister said this during the meeting of the National Assembly’s

Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting chaired by Javed

Latif, MNA. He said there was no point to summon the Chairman National

Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the committee at this time.

Chairman Committee Javed Latif had asked the NAB chief to appear and explain why and how the money was paid to Broadsheet however Information Minister Shibli Faraz opposed the decision and exchanged harsh words with Javed Latif over the decision.

He said as per terms of reference of the inquiry committee responsibility would be fixed and its details would be shared with the information committee. Moreover, he said the matter did not come in the domain of the committee on Information and Broadcasting.

Shibli Faraz opined that at a time when an inquiry committee was working, summoning the NAB Chairman in the committee could create confusion. He said that when the inquiry committee report comes, if the committee was not satisfied it could summon him then. He said that if the committee summons the chairman NAB, then it should also summon all   persons named in it.

During past five years the committee has never taken any agenda like this, he said adding that the PTI had no worry on the Broadsheet issue, as it had nothing to do with this all saga.

 

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

download (2)

Joe Biden reverses Trump’s Muslim ban

  The United States faces “a rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism thatRead More

download (1)

Shibli opposes summoning of Justice ® Javed Iqbal

  Chairman Committee Javed Latif had asked the NAB chief to appear and explain whyRead More

  • Pakistan urges world to hold India accountable

  • China to give 0.5m vaccine doses by 31st

  • Factsheet on President Tokayev’s new political reforms in Kazakhstan

  • Changing the Demography of Indian Occupied Kashmir

  • Pak US Business Council congrats Joe Biden on  becoming 46th president of the United States

  • ICC’s delegation meets Mayor of MCI to get improved civic conditions 

  • Civil engineering work of Gwadar Vocational Institute completed

  • Infrastructural improvement under CPEC paves the way establishing SEZs

    • Comments are Closed