Sheikh Muhammad Tariq Registered by HM Revenue & Custom, UK

Her Majesty Queen of Britain’s HM Revenue & Customs has registered Sheikh Muhammad Tariq, renowned Businessmen of Pakistan and Pakistani National Custom Agents for filing of custom declaration service from January 2021. After completion of BREXIT transition period, additional more than 250 millions custom declaration will be filed and processed.

Sheikh Tariq Chief Executive of FASTRACK CUSTOM DECLARATION SERVICES LTD UK has passed mandatory requirements and training sessions of HM Revenue & Customs, UK. As Member of UK Custom Academy and BIFA and London Institute of Exports, he has attended all Webinars, Training Sessions and Video Conferences. He is expecting more than one million CDS (Imports & Exports) from/to UK Ports which hopefully generating more one million British Pounds for home remittance to Pakistan.

Sheikh Tariq is also convener of FPCCI Standing Committee Corporate Relation & Communication for the year 2020. He was Director of Pak UK Business Council of the year 2019 and also a gold member of UK Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.