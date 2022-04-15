Shehbaz Sharif thanks Saudi leaders for felicitation messages

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday thanked King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their felicitation messages on his assumption of the office of the Premier.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were “special and marked by exceptional trust.”

“I resolve to work closely to realize our shared vision of strategic partnership,” Shehbaz Sharif said.