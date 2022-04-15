Shehbaz Sharif thanks Saudi leaders for felicitation messages
ISLAMABAD, Apr 15: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday thanked King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their felicitation messages on his assumption of the office of the Premier.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were “special and marked by exceptional trust.”
“I resolve to work closely to realize our shared vision of strategic partnership,” Shehbaz Sharif said.
« MMBL collaborates with IWCCI to empower women (Previous News)
Related News
Pak expresses grave concern over the situation in Occupied Palestinian Territories
ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – Pakistan expresses its grave concern over the latest developments in various partsRead More
Military, not Imran Khan, put forward 3 proposals to break political deadlock: Mazari
ISLAMABAD: PTI leader and former human rights minister Shireen Mazari on Friday said that formerRead More
Comments are Closed