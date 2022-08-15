Shan Foods, TCS shares spirit of unity on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, AUG 15 (DNA) — On the account of Pakistan turning 75 years young, leading Food Company, Shan Foods, has partnered with TCS, Pakistan’s largest logistics and E-commerce solutions provider, to distribute gift boxes across Pakistan as a symbol of inclusivity and unity as a nation.

Under this partnership, Shan Foods’ premium range of recipe mixes and sauces will be picked, packed and delivered with utmost care by TCS as a token of gratitude and love to our country fellowmen residing in far flung areas of Pakistan and make them a part of our Independence Day celebrations.

Maria Rashdi, Head of Corporate Communication & PR at Shan Foods, while commenting on the newly forged partnership with TCS, said, “Working to reduce poverty and hunger has been one of the core missions of Shan Foods, for which we have launched several initiatives. On the Occasion of Pakistan’s Platinum Jubilee, we wanted to reinforce our stance of creating an equitable society and we hope that this joint effort with TCS becomes a source of relief and sends across a message of togetherness in these hard times.”

“This Independence Day, TCS wanted to encourage the idea of giving back to the community and staying connected, in line with Quaid-e-Azam’s three golden principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline”, said Farrukh Nadeem, Chief Operating Officer at TCS Pvt Ltd.

“We appreciate Shan Foods’ support to further amplify our message of promoting inclusivity and displaying unity as a nation in these testing times by breaking geographical barriers and extending support for those in need,” he added. =DNA