Shahbaz, Bilawal discuss Parliamentary, national issues over phone

KARACHI, NOV 15 /DNA/ – Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Mian Shahbaz Sharif telephoned the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and discussed about the Parliamentary issues and matters of common and national interests.

The Chairman PPP and the Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif also talked about joint session of the NA and move-forward strategy of the parties of united opposition.

During the telephonic discussion, Chairman PPP told him that the anti-people policies of the incumbent selected PTI-led federal government were reversed through the Parliament which is the apex democratic forum.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said further that the Parliament is the only democratic forum for the elected representatives to legislate on people-friendly policies and laws as they uphold the interest of the common man there.

He told the Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif that the parties of opposition had in recent past successfully compelled the selected PTI-led government to surrender and retreat on several occasions and that success was because of the unity of parties of opposition.