Serena Hotels hosts panel on advancing disability rights, inclusion

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 4 /DNA/ – Serena Hotels, as part of its public diplomacy initiative Raabta, has organised a significant panel discussion titled “Building an Inclusive Society: Advancing Disability Rights and Inclusion.” The event, curated by Sidra Iqbal, has brought together leading experts and advocates in the field of disability rights to explore strategies and best practices for creating a more inclusive society. This discussion has aimed to raise awareness about the challenges faced by people with disabilities, share successful initiatives, promote collaboration among various stakeholders, and inspire concrete actions towards advancing disability inclusion.

The panel has featured a diverse group of speakers, including Sabeen Bilal, a Special Education Expert, who has provided valuable insights into educational strategies that support the inclusion of children with disabilities in mainstream education. Azima Dhanjee, Founder of ConnectHear, has highlighted the importance of technology in advancing accessible communication for the deaf community. Fahmina Puri, an Inclusion Expert and Disability Advocate, has shared her extensive experience in mainstreaming disability across development projects. Sana Khurshid, a Lawyer and Disability Activist, has been instrumental in advocating for disability-inclusive policies, drawing on her own experiences as a quadriplegic wheelchair user. Haseeb Abbasi, a former Sargent Shriver Global Messenger for Special Olympics, has shared his inspiring journey of overcoming challenges and his advocacy for the rights of people with intellectual disabilities.

Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels, shared his thoughts on the occasion, “At Serena Hotels, we believe in fostering an environment where everyone is included and valued. We have ConnectHear app deployed at our reception and restaurants to assist our guests with their communication needs. Serena Hotels is an equal opportunity employer and we have multiple associates who identify as persons with disabilities and some of them are here to attend this event. By bringing together experts and advocates, we hope to inspire action and collaboration that will lead to a more inclusive future for all.”

TheRaabta initiative by Serena Hotels continues to support and facilitate meaningful dialogues that drive positive social change and promote equity across all sectors. Through events like this, Serena Hotels is reinforcing its dedication to creating platforms for important conversations that contribute to the betterment of society.