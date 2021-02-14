Serena Hotels host “Embroidering Dreams” exhibition at Bazaar Court

I.P.Report

ISLAMABAD: (DNA) – Behbud Association in collaboration with Serena Hotels arranged Crafts Bazaar at Serena Hotel Court Bazaar. A number of business concerns participated in the Crafts bazaar and showcased their products.

Various stalls were established where traditional items from these areas were displayed. The diplomatic community particularly evinced interest in handcrafts and hand-made traditional dresses.

CEO Serena Hotels Central and East Asia Aziz Boolani inaugurated the Crafts bazaar. General Manager Islamabad Serena Hotel Michel A Galopin was also present during the inauguration.

The visitors and exhibitors praised Serena hotels for facilitating such an impressive event and providing the people with an opportunity of buying traditional handicrafts and other stuff. The visitors said crafts festival was nothing less than a treasure hunt and a chance to enlarge people’s collections without burning a hole in their pocket.

CEO Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani assured that his organization would continue to hold such events with a view to promoting cultural and traditional heritage of Pakistan.