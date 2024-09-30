Serena Hotels, Canadian High Commission co-host event on indigenous empowerment and climate resilience

ISLAMABAD, SEP 30 /DNA/ – A high-level strategic dialogue called “Strengthening Indigenous Communities: Empowerment through Climate Action, Inclusion, and Gender Parity” took place today at the Islamabad Serena Hotel. Co-hosted by Serena Hotels and the High Commission of Canada, the event brought together prominent speakers, including H.E. Leslie Scanlon, Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan; Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels and Chairman of the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP); Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Minister for Minorities Affairs, Government of Punjab; and key leaders from civil society organizations working to support socio-economic inclusion and empowerment of local communities and marginalised groups in Pakistan.

Canada, at home and around the world, is working to advance reconciliation and promote engagement with Indigenous Peoples, based on recognition of rights, respect, cooperation, and partnership. It involves listening to, learning from, and working in partnership with First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples in Canada, as well as with local communities around the world, to address the unique challenges that these communities face.

Reflecting on the significance of the event, Canadian High Commissioner Scanlon remarked, “On this day of Canada’s National Truth and Reconciliation, the dialogue was an opportunity for us to amplify the voices of Indigenous and marginalized communities, as well as leaders, here in Pakistan. Canada is built on the ancestral lands of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples, and as we continue our reconciliation journey we are committed to applying a reconciliation lens across our diplomacy and global advocacy efforts. Whether it’s promoting socio-economic inclusion, empowering youth, women, and girls in all their diversity, or supporting climate resilience for those on the frontlines of the climate crisis, we are committed to working with Pakistan to help build a sustainable, resilient, and equitable future. Today’s dialogue, with the participation of Pakistani leaders who are working to support local communities, highlighted the importance of collective policies, actions, and partnerships to support local communities’ unique needs.”

Speaking at the event, Mr. Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels, emphasized, “At Serena Hotels, we believe that sustainability is not just an agenda, but a responsibility. By supporting indigenous communities, we can amplify their voices and experiences in shaping policies and solutions for climate resilience. Today’s dialogue underlines our commitment to advancing inclusive growth and ensuring that the impacts of climate change are addressed with the unique needs of these communities in mind.”

Serena Hotels, through its Public Diplomacy initiative, has long been committed to fostering meaningful dialogues on pressing global issues, with a particular focus on climate action, social inclusion, and the empowerment of marginalized communities. This event was reflective ofSerena’s dedication to addressing the profound impact of climate change on indigenous communities, who are often on the frontlines of environmental challenges. By bringing together leaders, policymakers, and civil society, Serena Hotels & the High Commission of Canada aimed to contribute to a broader understanding of the interconnectedness of climate resilience and socio-economic inclusion, ensuring that no community is left behind in the face of global environmental shifts.