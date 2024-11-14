Serena Hotels and Pakistan Squash Federation Jointly Unveil International Squash Championship

ISLAMABD, NOV 14 (DNA):Serena Hotels under its Sports Diplomacy initiative in collaboration with The Pakistan Squash Federation, is proud to announce the upcoming Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship, set to take place at the Mushaf Squash Complex in Islamabad from November 18 to 22, 2024.

The significant tournament offers a prize purse of USD 15,000 and has attracted the top-ranked international players, promising an exciting week of world-class squash. A total of 24 players will compete, including 17 internationally ranked athletes from various countries such as Belgium, Hong Kong-China, Ireland, the Netherlands, England, Kuwait, Malaysia, and Egypt, alongside 7 of Pakistan’s best. Leading the list is World No. 62 Ibrahim Elkabbani from Egypt, seeded as the tournament’s top player, with Pakistan’s World No. 82 Noor Zaman seeded second. Audiences can look forward to thrilling performances as these athletes compete for the championship title.

The press conference was held to mark the tournament’s launch. The event was attended by Mr. Qamar Zaman, Vice President of the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), along with other PSF and Serena Hotels officials. Speaking at the press conference, Air Commodore (Retd.) Amir Nawaz, Secretary of the Pakistan Squash Federation, extended heartfelt appreciation to Serena Hotels for their generous support in co-organizing this significant squash event. He commended Serena Hotels for their commitment to promoting squash and encouraging sports activities in Pakistan.

As part of Serena Hotels’ ongoing Sports Diplomacy Initiative, this partnership with PSF underscores a commitment to using sports as a platform for cultural exchange, national pride, and international goodwill. The initiative aims to connect people and communities, showcasing Pakistan’s hospitality and promoting the nation as a center for competitive sports. The championship is expected to draw large audiences to the Mushaf Squash Complex, where they will witness top-tier matches featuring remarkable talent and sportsmanship, adding another vibrant chapter to Pakistan’s squash legacy.