By FAISAL MUNIR / DNA

ATTOCK: Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hassan Abdal Zainab

Ayub has said a foolproof security plan has been finalized for the

Sikh pilgrims who are reaching the city to celebrate 553th birthday of

Baba Guru Nanak.

The Sikh pilgrims from around the world will visit Gurdwara Sri Panja

Sahib in Hassan Abdal to participate in the Baisakhi festival. The ASP

said that the protection of all religious places and followers is the

top priority and they would not any miscreant to spread unrest.

The district police will provide foolproof security to Sikh pilgrims.

District Police Attock Security plan finalized for Sikh pilgrims at

various places. Around 1,000 police officers and personnel, including

Four SDPOs, 17 Inspectors/SHOs, 103 upper superintendent, 94 head

constables, 667 constables and 36 ladies constables will be on-duty to

monitor the security.

Around 26 sections of elite commandos will be on constant alert and

patrol for the protection of Sikh pilgrims. Assistant Superintendent

of Police (ASP) Zainab Ayub reviewed security arrangements for the

protection of the Sikh pilgrims. She said that all Sikh pilgrims

should be able to worship freely and without fear multilayered

security plans have been made to ensure that visiting pilgrims are

safe.

Earlier, the ASP while issuing instructions to the officials concerned

to provide foolproof security to the pilgrims coming from all over the

world, said that the protection of the life and property of the

pilgrims is their utmost responsibility. She had directed the traffic

in charge to manage the parking and flow of traffic during the

festival. She also instructed Rescue 1122 officials to keep vehicles

on standby.