Security Forces killed 2 terrorists
RAWALPINDI, JUN 7 /DNA/ – Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in general area Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District, on reported presence of terrorists. During intense exchange of fire, 2 terrorists got killed. Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.
