Security forces kill two terrorists in Datta Khel
DATTA KHEL: Two terrorists were killed in intense exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation conducted by security forces on terrorist hideout on reported presence of Terrorists in Datta Khel, North Waziristan District.
According to ISPR, weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the hideout.
Search of the area is in process to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.
