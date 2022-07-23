Security Forces kill three terrorists in North Waziristan IBO

Rawalpindi, 23 JUL: /DNA/ – Security forces conducted 2 Intelligence Based Operations in different areas of North Waziristan District. In the first Operation, a High-Value terrorist commander was apprehended in injured condition, alongwith 3 x other terrorists.

In the second operation, 3 terrorists got killed. Weapons, ammunition and IEDs were also recovered. All the terrorists (killed and apprehended) were affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group. These terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, extortion for ransom and killing of innocent citizens.