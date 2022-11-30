Security Forces kill terrorists in N Waziristan

Rawalpindi, 30 Nov /DNA/ – On 30 November 2022, fire exchange took place between terrorists and own troops in general area Shewa, North Waziristan District. Own troops fought bravely and engaged the terrorist’s location effectively; 1 x terrorist got killed. Weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

During intense fire exchange, Havaldar Parosh (age 35 years, resident of Kohat) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.