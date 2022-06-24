Security forces kill 2 terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan

Friday, June 24, 2022
ISLAMABAD /DNA/ – Fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District. During exchange of fire, 2 terrorists got killed. Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

