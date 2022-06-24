Security forces kill 2 terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan
ISLAMABAD /DNA/ – Fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District. During exchange of fire, 2 terrorists got killed. Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.
(Next News) Social media activist goes ‘missing’ in Karachi »
Related News
Social media activist goes ‘missing’ in Karachi
Karachi: A Karachi-based social media activist, Arsalan Khan, has reportedly gone missing from the city’sRead More
Security forces kill 2 terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan
ISLAMABAD /DNA/ – Fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in general areaRead More
Comments are Closed