Security forces eliminate Afghan terror suspect in Balochistan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, JAN 21 /DNA/ – On 11 January 2025, an Afghan National, involved in terrorism inside Pakistan, was killed in Sambaza area of Zhob district of Balochistan. The individual was identified as Muhammad Khan Ahmedkhel, Son of Haji Qasim Dawran Khan, resident of Village Bilorai, District Wazekhwa, Paktika Province, Afghanistan. His dead body was handed over to IAG officials on 20 January after necessary procedural formalities.

Such incidents are irrefutable evidence of involvement of Afghan Nationals in terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.