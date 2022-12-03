Security forces conduct operation against terrorists in NW

RAWALPINDI, 3 Dec: /DNA/ – A fire exchange took place between terrorists and own troops in general area Shewa, North Waziristan District.

During an intense exchange of fire, Muhammad Noor alias Sarakai, a notorious terrorist commander was killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist. The killed terrorist remained actively involved in high profile terrorist activities against security forces as well as kidnapping for ransom and was highly wanted by CTD in multiple cases.

Locals of the area appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.