Security forces conduct operation against terrorists in NW
RAWALPINDI, 3 Dec: /DNA/ – A fire exchange took place between terrorists and own troops in general area Shewa, North Waziristan District.
During an intense exchange of fire, Muhammad Noor alias Sarakai, a notorious terrorist commander was killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist. The killed terrorist remained actively involved in high profile terrorist activities against security forces as well as kidnapping for ransom and was highly wanted by CTD in multiple cases.
Locals of the area appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.
Related News
Will dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies this month: Imran Khan
LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has announced dissolution ofRead More
Security forces conduct operation against terrorists in NW
RAWALPINDI, 3 Dec: /DNA/ – A fire exchange took place between terrorists and own troopsRead More
Comments are Closed