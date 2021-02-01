Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Security forces conduct IBO in Lower Dir

| February 1, 2021
0000

RAWALPINDI – Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation to thwart an infiltration attempt by terrorists, close to Pak-Afghan border in Lower Dir.

During exchange of fire, three terrorists, got killed. Terrorists have been identified as:-

Abid & Yousaf Khan, both residents of Swat.

Abdul Sattar, resident of Mardan.

Large quantity of weapons, ammunition and grenades were also recovered.

These terrorists remained involved in several target killing incidents at Swat in 2019. These terrorists had planned to infiltrate and target several notables inside Pakistan, however they were timely engaged and killed. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and vowed their full support to defeat menace of terrorism from the area.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

0000

Security forces conduct IBO in Lower Dir

RAWALPINDI – Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation to thwart an infiltration attempt byRead More

00

AIOU announces results of its post graduate programs

ISLAMABAD, FEB 01 DNA) – Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced examinations results ofRead More

  • Minister Hammad Azhar tests positive for coronavirus

  • PM approves solarization of tubewells to facilitate farmers in Balochistan

  • Consumers worry as prices of LPG also increased by Rs 10 per kg

  • SC extends detention of accused in Daniel Pearl murder case

  • Indus Motor renews pledge to educate country’s less privileged children

  • Dr Faisal Sultan thanks China for provision of COVID-19 vaccine

  • Employees; backbone of the legislative body: says NA Speaker

  • CDA conducts mega operation against encroachments in sector I-15/4

    • Comments are Closed