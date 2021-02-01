Security forces conduct IBO in Lower Dir

RAWALPINDI – Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation to thwart an infiltration attempt by terrorists, close to Pak-Afghan border in Lower Dir.

During exchange of fire, three terrorists, got killed. Terrorists have been identified as:-

Abid & Yousaf Khan, both residents of Swat.

Abdul Sattar, resident of Mardan.

Large quantity of weapons, ammunition and grenades were also recovered.

These terrorists remained involved in several target killing incidents at Swat in 2019. These terrorists had planned to infiltrate and target several notables inside Pakistan, however they were timely engaged and killed. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and vowed their full support to defeat menace of terrorism from the area.