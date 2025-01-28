​​​​​​​Secretary-general: Azerbaijan’s presidency intends to transform, increase CICA’s efficiency

In December 2024, Azerbaijan assumed the chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) for 2024-2026. This period opens new prospects for enhancing pan-Asian cooperation, strengthening mutual trust between regional countries, and promoting initiatives aimed at ensuring security and sustainable economic development of the continent.

In an interview with Report, CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay noted that Azerbaijan’s chairmanship provides a unique opportunity to strengthen the organization’s role in addressing key challenges facing the continent. He also discussed CICA’s priority areas and plans for deepening dialogue between member states.

In 2025, CICA expects to hold more than 20 events in Azerbaijan. Could you elaborate on these events?

For CICA, each member state’s contribution is important for strengthening trust and cooperation, and 2025 will be special thanks to the wide range of events proposed by the new chairmanship. These initiatives align with Azerbaijan’s chairmanship motto – “Strengthening CICA, Connectivity, Digitalization and Sustainable Growth” – and reflect member states’ priorities.

CICA’s confidence-building measures implementation plan for 2025 includes 44 events, of which about 20 are proposed by Azerbaijan, covering all five key CICA dimensions: economic, environmental, human, military-political, and new challenges and threats.

It is particularly important that Azerbaijan’s initiatives ensure comprehensive dialogue and cooperation, strengthening multilateralism and considering all states’ interests.

Among the planned initiatives, several key areas can be highlighted:

On Economic Cooperation and Digitalization:

CICA Port Leaders Conference aimed at developing transport infrastructure and strengthening regional connectivity Digital Transformation and Innovation Forum promoting advanced technology adoption SME Exhibition within the annual CICA Business Council meeting

On Environmental Sustainability and Food Security:

“Circular Green Tourism” project supporting environmental sustainability and cultural exchange International Summit on Agricultural Practices aimed at enhancing regional food security

On Cultural Cooperation and Innovation:

Cultural Heritage Protection Conference focusing on preserving member countries’ shared values and traditions Artificial Intelligence in Art Competition promoting creativity and technology integration in culture

On Sustainable Development and Youth Initiatives:

“SDGs in Action” event within the annual CICA Youth Council meeting promoting sustainable development among youth.

I’m sure that these initiatives will attract active participation from member states and mark an important step in achieving chairmanship goals, promoting trust, sustainable development, and joint progress in the region.

How do you assess Azerbaijan’s contribution to humanitarian and social programs within CICA? What new initiatives can be proposed to improve social welfare in our countries?

Contributing to humanitarian and social programs is a key priority for all CICA member states. Azerbaijan, as chair of the organization, views CICA as an effective platform for strengthening peace, stability, and quality of life, with special emphasis on humanitarian development. Particular attention is paid to women’s rights, youth policy, science and education, people-to-people contacts, and dialogue between civilizations. In 2021 and 2024, CICA foreign ministers supplemented the CICA Catalogue of Confidence Building Measures with issues of women’s and girls’ empowerment and volunteerism, emphasizing its importance for sustainable development.

The first Volunteer Leaders Summit was held in Astana in October 2024, and the second Summit will take place in Baku in December 2025, coinciding with the UN International Year of Volunteers 2026. Azerbaijan’s other initiatives include institutionalizing women’s empowerment issues, expanding opportunities for women in SMEs, and strengthening educational cooperation through launching a Partner Network of leading universities.

This initiative aims to actively involve CICA in scientific and educational spheres and will be coordinated by ADA University. Additionally, including science and education in the Catalogue of Confidence Building Measures is being considered to systematize cooperation in these areas and strengthen their significance within CICA’s agenda.

We are confident that under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship, member states will deepen dialogue and take coordinated actions in these areas. These initiatives will bring practical benefits, strengthen mutual understanding, respect for cultures, and create new opportunities to improve the well-being of people in our countries.

What measures will be taken within CICA to address security issues, including cyber threats and terrorism?

We live in an era when global security risks and threats are rapidly transforming. Asia, home to 60% of the world’s population, remains one of the most challenging regions in this regard. The origins of these risks are diverse, their manifestations are multifaceted, and their effective resolution requires a collective approach. Under these conditions, CICA can play a key role by offering multilateral mechanisms to counter these challenges. Counterterrorism remains one of CICA’s priority areas. This issue is included in the “New Challenges and Threats” section of the Catalogue of Confidence Building Measures.

Member states actively exchange experience and strengthen cooperation in this sphere. The sixth CICA Summit in Astana in 2022 adopted the CICA Action Plan for the Implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, the most comprehensive document of the kind in the Asian region. In this area, CICA develops partnerships with other international organizations, including the UN Counter-Terrorism Office, SCO, and its Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure. Coordinators play an important role: India organized a seminar on countering radicalization in 2023; Türkiye became a co-coordinator in 2024 and continued work by organizing training on border strengthening and countering terrorist group movement.

Our future efforts will focus on sharing best practices for rehabilitating former extremists, working with youth and marginalized groups, and strengthening border security measures to prevent terrorist group movement and illegal arms trafficking. Regarding cybersecurity, or as defined in UN terminology, “ICT security and its use,” it has become an important area of cooperation within CICA since 2021 after its inclusion in the Catalogue of Confidence Building Measures. Member states pay special attention to countering criminal use of ICTs and ensuring international information security. At the sixth CICA Summit, heads of state and government supported the need for international cooperation in this field.

As part of its presidency , Azerbaijan plans to conduct training for cybersecurity specialists in 2025 and initiate discussion and adoption of a joint action plan on personal data protection. Kazakhstan proposed organizing a high-level conference on information technology and cybersecurity.

Separately, it’s worth noting that Azerbaijan’s presidency plans to consider humanitarian demining as a new confidence-building measure within CICA, focusing on sharing best practices, given the relevance of this challenge for many Asian countries facing mine contamination.

I am convinced that joint efforts of member states will effectively counter modern challenges, strengthening regional security and stability.

What results are expected from Azerbaijan’s presidency in CICA?

Azerbaijan’s presidency marks the beginning of a new era characterized by two significant transformations: the ongoing process of CICA’s transformation into a full-fledged international organization and profound changes in the geopolitical and economic context. In this process, interaction and unity of Asia, which increasingly asserts itself as a center of global growth, innovation, and political influence, gain special significance. These large-scale changes require effective coordination and concerted actions between countries.

Azerbaijan, with its rich experience in multilateral interaction, particularly in the Non-Aligned Movement and COP29, has proven its leadership during its chairmanship in major organizations and initiatives. This point was noted both in Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov’s speech at the CICA Ministerial Meeting (in December 2024) and by numerous experts and observers. Member states’ trust in Azerbaijan as Chair serves as clear evidence of the country’s high competence and readiness to implement ambitious tasks.

Azerbaijan’s presidency focuses on strengthening CICA through connectivity, digitalization, and sustainable growth in Asia. To achieve these goals, the country will focus on three priority areas: CICA’s transformation and institutional development, sectoral cooperation through confidence-building measures, and promoting synergy between CICA and other international organizations.

One of the key outcomes of the December CMFA meeting was the adoption of an updated CICA Confidence Building Measures Catalogue. Additionally, a document on modalities for implementing confidence-building measures was approved, which will significantly increase their effectiveness and practical impact.

These steps demonstrate member countries’ commitment to strengthening cooperation and interaction. Judging by the priorities reflected in Azerbaijan’s chairmanship vision, the five key dimensions of cooperation will gain new dynamics, and their priority areas will receive new momentum thanks to your country’s innovative and constructive approach.

We are convinced that under Azerbaijan’s active and progressive leadership, CICA will continue to strengthen its status as a unique platform for trust, interaction, and constructive cooperation in Asia.

In 2022, the transformation of CICA into a full-fledged regional organization was announced. When can we expect this process to be completed?

Indeed, transformation became the central theme and strategic goal of the completed Kazakh chairmanship, receiving support from all CICA member states. The adoption of the Astana Statement on Transformation at the sixth CICA Summit in Astana (October 13, 2022) was a historic milestone in the organization’s development. This document laid the foundation for a structured, inclusive, and transparent negotiation process aimed at gradually transforming CICA into a full-fledged regional international organization. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that we are not creating a new organization but moving to a new stage of institutional development.

CICA member states view transformation as an evolutionary process and do not set artificial deadlines for its completion. For example, as part of implementing the decisions of the sixth CICA Summit, a Transformation Roadmap was developed and approved at the CICA CMFA meeting in New York (September 21, 2023). This document identifies eight key areas of reform, including developing the organization’s charter, exploring new areas of cooperation, improving the implementation of confidence-building measures, updating the Rules of Procedure and CICA External Relations Regulations, as well as reforms related to the role of the Secretary-General, the Secretariat’s international status, budget, and human resource management. During Kazakhstan’s presidency, CICA has already implemented key institutional reforms, including establishing the CICA Council of Heads of State and Government, the CICA Council of Foreign Ministers, and introducing the position of Secretary General.

Work on improving confidence-building measures modalities has been completed. Work on the draft Charter and updated Rules of Procedure has begun. Work on amendments to the host country agreement aimed at strengthening the organization’s international status is practically complete. As part of the transformation, Azerbaijan, following the principle of continuity, will focus on three key areas: agreeing on a legally binding Charter of the organization, further institutional strengthening, and financial autonomy of the organization. I repeat that the most important task of Azerbaijan’s presidency will be the successful completion of the transformation negotiation process with the adoption of the CICA Charter at the next CICA Summit in 2026.

I would like to emphasize that Azerbaijan, like many other CICA member states, views transformation not only as a process of institutional strengthening but also as continuous work in all dimensions and thematic areas, aimed at tangible results for member states, including improving practical returns from CICA institutions and confidence-building measures. We are confident that under Azerbaijan’s leadership, specific and effective results will be achieved, strengthening CICA’s role as an important multilateral platform. I want to add that during our current visit to Baku, numerous meetings were held with the Azerbaijani side regarding preparations for the 2026 Summit and the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs in 2025, as well as substantive planning of work for all CICA governing and advisory bodies and the Secretariat to effectively implement Azerbaijan’s priorities. In particular, the Secretariat has prepared a detailed roadmap with specific work plans for all areas throughout Azerbaijan’s two-year chairmanship period. The CICA Secretariat will make every effort to fill the agenda proposed by Azerbaijan with concrete and meaningful activities.