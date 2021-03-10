Second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive for above 60 starts: Nausheen Hamid

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 : Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Dr Nausheen Hamid on Wednesday said that the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive for above the age of 60 started at many government hospitals.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that most senior citizens who have registered for vaccination will receive an SMS with instructions on their mobile phones and the oldest persons will be vaccinated first.

“The senior most citizens will be the first ones to receive the doses of COVID-19 vaccine,” she added.

Nausheen said that country’s daily vaccination program would be monitored and further information on the vaccination program will be shared in the coming days as efforts progress.

She said the vaccination shots would be distributed fairly, in three stages and citizens should not have any doubt about the vaccination as the vaccine has been proven safe.

She said the people above 60 should quickly sign up for the vaccination to help the government speed up the immunisation process to curb the spread of the virus.

She said within next few days the registration process for people above 50 would also begins in Pakistan, adding till the end of September government would try to get its fixed targets for vaccine.

Replying a Question, she said our goal is to protect as many people as possible, adding, Pakistan is also one of the first countries that plans to allow the private sector to conduct vaccinations and its drug regulator issued guidelines for private companies to set up centers to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

She said government was also formulating further mechanize to fixed the prices of vaccine for private sectors.