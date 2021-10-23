SCO Observer Mission starts monitoring the Presidential Elections in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, On October 16, the advanced group of the SCO Observer Mission, at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, began observing the elections of the Head of the state.

The mission is led by SCO Deputy Secretary-General Yerik Ashimov.

The Mission has 26 accredited observers. These are high-ranking representatives of the legislative, electoral bodies and diplomats of the SCO member states, as well as officials of the SCO Secretariat and the Executive Committee of the SCO RATS.

Mission representatives will observe the electoral process in Tashkent and other regions of the country.