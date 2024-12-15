Schools to remain closed in Punjab, Islamabad

Fiaz Ch



ISLAMABAD: Schools across Punjab and the Islamabad Capital Territory will remain closed on Monday (tomorrow) due to a “security situation”, a notification from the Punjab School Education Department said on Sunday.

“In view of the prevailing situation in the province, it has been decided that all public and private schools in Punjab will remain closed on 16 December, 2024 (Monday),” the notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, said.

It added: “However, all offices will remain open and perform their functions as usual.”

A separate notification issued by Islamabad District Magistrate Irfan Nawaz Memon also ordered that “all public/private schools and colleges shall remain closed on 16th December, 2024 (Monday) within the revenue limits of Islamabad Capital Territory”.

Similarly, Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza issued a notification declaring a “holiday in all Public & Private Schools & Colleges in the territorial jurisdiction of District, Lahore” on December 16.