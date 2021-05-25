Schedule for PSL 6 remainder likely to be announced in few days

Karachi : The schedule for Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six remaining matches is likely to be announced in few days ad Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) awaits visa clearance, reports suggested.

According to details, PCB is expecting visa clearance by today after which the official schedule will be revealed.

Meanwhile, local players, officials and broadcasters have started their two-day quarantine in Karachi and Lahore respectively. Individuals will undergo second COVID-19 testing in hotel rooms.

Remember, the squads have been confirmed for the Abu Dhabi leg. The squads will leave via chartered planes while international stars will join them too after spending a mandatory seven-day quarantine period.