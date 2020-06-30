SC overturns SHC order in Mehar triple murder case

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday overturned the Sindh High Court (SHC) order of transferring the Mehar triple murder case to an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam announced a reserved verdict on an appeal. The apex had reserved the judgment on May 29, 2020.

Last year in the month of February, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had ordered hearing of Mehar triple murder case in an anti-terrorism court. The high court’s Sukkur bench announced its reserved judgment.

Last month, Advocate Umme Rubab Chandio had leveled allegations against Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) for protecting the killers of her father and other family members.

Addressing a press conference in Sukkur, she accused Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah of providing shelter to the killers and added that he is a major hurdle in the way of justice in the triple murder case.

Umm-e-Rabab said that her father, uncle and grandfather were gunned down by two former PPP MPAs in 2018. She once again demanded the arrest of the murderers of her father and other family members, who she claimed was enjoying police protection because of political influenced.

It must be noted that Umme Rubab’s father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Kabil Chandio were gunned down on Jan 17, 2018, within the remit of Faridabad police station, Mehar taluka of Dadu district.

Umm-e-Rubab is pursuing the case of her slain family members by herself.

The case was highlighted last year when a video of a barefooted Umm-e-Rubab walking out from the court went viral on social media.

Rubab revealed that the decision to attend the court proceeding with bare feet was a sign of protest against the justice system, “which is not deemed fair and impartial in many instances,” claimed Rubab.

Pakistan People’s Party MPAs Nawab Sardar Ahmed Chandio and his brother Nawab Burhan Khan Chandio were nominated in the triple murder case last year in January but were granted a pre-arrest bail from the court.