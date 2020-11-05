Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

SBP foreign exchange reserves increase by $61 million

| November 5, 2020
KARACHI : The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $61 million to $12.182 billion during the week ended on October 29.

According to data released by the central bank, net reserves held by the SBP stood at $12.182 billion.

The overall liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $19.353 billion, including $7.171 billion forex holdings of the commercial banks.

On October 29, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had announced an increase of $55 million in the foreign reserves of the country during the week ended on 23 October. The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $19.296 billion.

The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $12.121 billion and those of the commercial banks at $7.175 billion.

