Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Sarfaraz’s brilliant 81 helps Gladiators set Zalmi 199-run target

| February 26, 2021
0000

We will join you for the second innings very soon.

Outstanding last over from Mahmood. Brilliant comeback but still a very huge target to chase.

Another one. Flurry of wickets giving some hope for Zalmi.

Another one. Good little session for Zalmi.

A big wicket, but it seems like the damage has been done.

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0000

Zalmi in trouble as Kamran departs early in 199-run chase

OUT! Another big one for Gladiators as in-form Tom Kohler-Cadmore departs after scoring just four. BigRead More

0000

Sarfaraz’s brilliant 81 helps Gladiators set Zalmi 199-run target

We will join you for the second innings very soon. Outstanding last over from Mahmood.Read More

  • Rizwan stars as Sultans down Qalandars in PSL 2021

  • PSL 2021 schedule: Today’s fixtures, Feb 26

  • Malam Jabba’s Cycling C’ship on Saturday

  • Relief for Umar Akmal as court reduces ban to 12 months

  • PSL 2021: Islamabad United down Karachi Kings in run-fest

  • Sharjeel, Babar power Kings to 196 against United

  • HBL PSL to grow every year,former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi

  • PCB calls Board of Governors (BoG) meeting on February 27

    • Comments are Closed