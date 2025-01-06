Monday, January 6, 2025
Main Menu

Sarangi Season 7 concludes with stellar talent and esteemed judges

| January 6, 2025
judges

ISLAMABAD, JAN 6 /DNA/ –  – Sarangi Season 7, a celebrated initiative under Serena Hotels’ Cultural Diplomacy, concluded its finale with remarkable performances from emerging musical talents across Pakistan. This platform continues to promote and celebrate the rich musical heritage of Pakistan while inspiring the next generation of artists.

The judging panel for this prestigious season included renowned music producer Ali Mustafa, celebrated folk-rock artist Arieb Azhar, and acclaimed singer Natasha Baig. Their expertise and mentorship added immense value to the competition, guiding the finalists through their artistic journeys.

The talented finalists of Sarangi Season 7 represented diverse regions of Pakistan, showcasing the country’s rich cultural mosaic through their performances. The finalists included Haider Abbas from Okara, Rahat Khokhar from Quetta, Muzammil Riaz from Bhurewala, Humaira Javed from Hunza, and Adnan Ali from Gilgit. Each artist delivered captivating performances, reflecting the depth of musical talent in the country.

Sarangi, as part of Serena Hotels’ Cultural Diplomacy efforts, remains dedicated to nurturing young musical talent by providing a platform for artists to share their artistry. The initiative continues to be a beacon for emerging musicians, celebrating diversity and cultural expression through the power of music.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

US Ambassador Blome makes farewell call on President Zardari

US Ambassador Blome makes farewell call on President Zardari

ISLAMABAD, JAN 6 /DNA/ – The outgoing Ambassador of the United States of America, DonaldRead More

judges

Sarangi Season 7 concludes with stellar talent and esteemed judges

ISLAMABAD, JAN 6 /DNA/ –  – Sarangi Season 7, a celebrated initiative under Serena Hotels’Read More

Comments are Closed