Sarangi Season 7 concludes with stellar talent and esteemed judges

ISLAMABAD, JAN 6 /DNA/ – – Sarangi Season 7, a celebrated initiative under Serena Hotels’ Cultural Diplomacy, concluded its finale with remarkable performances from emerging musical talents across Pakistan. This platform continues to promote and celebrate the rich musical heritage of Pakistan while inspiring the next generation of artists.

The judging panel for this prestigious season included renowned music producer Ali Mustafa, celebrated folk-rock artist Arieb Azhar, and acclaimed singer Natasha Baig. Their expertise and mentorship added immense value to the competition, guiding the finalists through their artistic journeys.

The talented finalists of Sarangi Season 7 represented diverse regions of Pakistan, showcasing the country’s rich cultural mosaic through their performances. The finalists included Haider Abbas from Okara, Rahat Khokhar from Quetta, Muzammil Riaz from Bhurewala, Humaira Javed from Hunza, and Adnan Ali from Gilgit. Each artist delivered captivating performances, reflecting the depth of musical talent in the country.

Sarangi, as part of Serena Hotels’ Cultural Diplomacy efforts, remains dedicated to nurturing young musical talent by providing a platform for artists to share their artistry. The initiative continues to be a beacon for emerging musicians, celebrating diversity and cultural expression through the power of music.