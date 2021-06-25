Same curriculum to be implemented in Punjab from August 1, PA informed
Lahore : A Session of Punjab Assembly was held at Assembly Building in Lahore.
Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired the session.
Responding to a cut motion of opposition, Provincial Minister for School Education, Murad Raas said that same curriculum will be implemented in all over Punjab from 1st of August this year.
He told the House that government has allocated 19 billion rupees to PEF schools during budget of 2021-22.
He said that 1200 schools have been upgraded and seven thousand will be up upgraded near future.
He said that teachers can apply for transfer, retirement and for ACR through e- transfer system which has been introduced by present government.
Related News
Fate of TAPI project still hangs in the balance
The PTI government has seriously objected to this agreement and asked Turkmenistan that the existingRead More
Azerbaijan ambassador pays farewell call on CJCSC
DNA ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizda paid a farewell call on General Nadeem Raza,Read More
Comments are Closed