Islamabad: APR 24 /DNA/ – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal has said that NAB is the focal institute of Pakistan under UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) and is Chairman of SAARC anti corruption forum as NAB is considered role model in SAARC countries which is a great success and honour for Pakistan. NAB Chairman honourable Justice Javed Iqbal has said that NAB is the focal institute of Pakistan under UN Convention against Corruption and the bureau has been elected Chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum which is a great success and honour for Pakistan. SAARC countries have lauded NAB’s performance. Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, Global Peace Canada, PILDAT, Mashal Pakistan has also appreciated NAB’s efforts whereas as per Gilani & Gallup survey , 59 percent of people have expressed confidence in NAB. Pakistan is the only country that has signed a memorandum of understanding with China to fight corruption. Pakistan and China are working together to ensure transparency in the ongoing CPEC projects in Pakistan. NAB is the only institution in the country which since its inception has recovered Rs. 864 billion from corrupt elements.NAB is the only institution in the country which has returned the recovered money to various federal, provincial agencies and affected citizens. NAB has distributed Rs 25 billion among the affectees of illegal housing societies. NAB officers consider eradication of corruption as their national obligation while that have also devised three pronged strategy to eliminate corruption. This has been acknowledged as the most effective anti corruption starategy. NAB has introduced a Combine Investigation Team (CIT) system in order to benefit from the experienced and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers CIT headed by director general included a senior and junioe investigation officer, additional director as case officer, legal counsel, financial and forensic experts. CIT’s excellent results have started coming. The NAB has established its own Pakistan Training and Research Academy, which is imparting specialised training to investigation officers on modern lines in order to conduct investigations of cases of money laundering and white collar crimes besides the establishment of the state-of-the-art Forensic Science Laboratory in NAB Rawalpindi for scrutinising documents and fingerprints, analysis of digital data, etc. This has increased investigation standards. NAB has established a money laundering cell at its headquarters. NAB has no affiliation with any political party, group or individual. It has affiliations with state of Pakistan. NAB is the anti corruption instituation in country. It has conferred the responsibilities of recovering looted amount from corrupt elements. The incumbent leadership of NAB has recovered record Rs 584 billion. During current leadership the accountability courts have convicted 1,504 suspects due to rigorous persuasion of NAB.