‘Saad Rafique destroyed Railways’

Saifullah

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said Monday Federal Minister for Railways should not be punished for former railways minister Saad Rafique’s mistakes after the two express trains collided in Sindh’s Ghotki — leaving at least 41 passengers dead and over 100 injured.

“I cannot immediately comment on the cause of the crash … rescue operations are underway at the site and a preliminary investigation has been launched,” Fawad said while speaking during a television program.

The minister said what can the minister do? The minister can only explain the flaws and the solution for them.

Fawad said the problems the incumbent government faces are due to the policies of the previous governments.

“They remained in power for such an extended period. what did they do to rectify the issues?” The information minister said once the ML-1 project completes, it will cause a reduction in accidents.