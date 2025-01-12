RWFL: Empowering Pakistan’s youth through combat sports

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Real World Fight League (RWFL), Pakistan’s premier white-collar fighting platform, hosted electrifying combat competitions. The event brought together young adults from the leading schools and universities.

RWFL Co-founder Qaim Abbas, a student University of Debrecen Hungary, highlighted the league’s mission. “Real World is South Asia’s largest Gen Z movement, providing an accessible platform for kids and adults to train in combat sports. It equips them with skills and a mindset to conquer life’s challenges, improving both physical fitness and mental health. This is for everyone.”

Adil Azhar, from LUMS, praised RWFL for breaking stigmas around MMA. “The league has made MMA accessible for recreation, offering a safe and inspiring environment where participants grow in confidence and embrace empowerment. It’s about far more than fighting—it’s about personal development.”

Speaking to the media, Pakistan MMA Federation President Omar Ahmed drew parallels with cricket’s evolution. “Just as tape-ball cricket popularized the sport, RWFL serves as an entry point for MMA enthusiasts. It transforms perceptions, promoting MMA as a tool for physical and mental growth rather than a violent endeavor. This grassroots initiative ensures that MMA thrives as a sport for all.”

He added: “The Pakistan MMA Federation is setting itself apart from traditional sports organizations in the country with a forward-thinking approach. While many sports are rooted in conventional methods, we are committed to destigmatizing MMA and integrating it into the mainstream. Through initiatives like RWFL, we are breaking barriers and positioning MMA as a sport that fosters character development, mental resilience, and leadership skills.

“Our vision is to create a lasting legacy for combat sports in Pakistan. We aim to ensure that MMA is not just celebrated on professional platforms but also embraced as a powerful tool for recreational growth and personal development. This dual focus allows us to inspire individuals to realize their potential both in and out of the ring,” Omar Ahmed concluded.