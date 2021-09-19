Russian parliamentary elections concludes
MOSCOW: A three-day parliamentary election has concluded today.
Pro-government United Russia Party has achieved an overwhelming majority and is expected to win by holding three-quarters of 450-seat legislative assembly. The Communist Party was runner-up after results.
A staunch Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s movement was cracked down and barred from contesting elections.
