Sunday, September 19, 2021
Russian parliamentary elections concludes

| September 19, 2021

MOSCOW: A three-day parliamentary election has concluded today.

Pro-government United Russia Party has achieved an overwhelming majority and is expected to win by holding three-quarters of 450-seat legislative assembly. The Communist Party was runner-up after results.

A staunch Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s movement was cracked down and barred from contesting elections.

