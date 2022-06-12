Rotor hoisted successfully at CPEC Suki Kinari HPP

ISLAMABAD, June 12 (DNA): In yet another achievement at Suki Kinari Hydropower Project (SKHPP), the rotor of unit 4 has successfully hoisted, Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday.

According to details, the rotor of unit four was successfully hoisted which was celebrated by the engineer and workers of the project.

The 884MW SKHPP is developed under the umbrella of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at River Kunhar (a tributary of River Jhelum) at Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

China Gezhouba Group Company Ltd (CGGCI) is the sponsor of the project which is being executed by Suki Kinari Hydro (Pvt) Ltd.

The total investment of the project is $1.96 billion. The project has created more than 4,000 jobs during its construction while more than 70% of the work has been completed which will serve for 30 years.

Upon completion, the project will each year produce 3.2 billion kWh for Pakistan. The project is expected to be completed later this year.