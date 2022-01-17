Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Road inaugurated in Jhelum

| January 17, 2022

KHARIAN: /DNA/ – MPA Ch. Muhammad Arshad and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Khurram Shahzad offering dua after inaugurating the road which will connect four districts i.e Gujrat, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin and Mirpur. The road shall be completed with a cost of Rs. Six billion. MPA Ch Arshad while speaking on the occasion said that the Punjab govt was committed to providing basic facilities to people.

