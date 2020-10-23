Revival of industries in the country top priority of govt: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD, OCT 23 (DNA) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the restoration of industrial process in the country and provision of all possible facilities especially to small and medium enterprises, is the top priority of the government.

He said this during his meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Businessman Aqeel Kareem Dhedi at the PM office on Friday.

During the meeting, the prime minister said that revival of industrial process in the country and provision of all possible facilities to small and medium scale industries, was the top priority of the government.

Imran Khan said that providing facilities to industries would not only speed up the economic process but also help ensure job opportunities and wealth creation for the youth.

Speaking on the occasion, Aqeel Karim Dhedi thanked PM Imran for his personal interest in the promotion of industries and said that the confidence of the business community has been restored as a result of the efforts and policies of the government towards the promotion of business and industrial processes.

He said that coronavirus situation in the country and the damage caused by the rains in Sindh, especially in Karachi, have helped to restore business activities.

On Thursday, in a meeting with a delegation of renowned exporters, the prime minister while reiterating the promotion of industrial sector as his government’s priority, said it would not only accelerate the economic activity but would also lead to creation of jobs and wealth.

He assured them that the government would mull over all of the proposals they put forward to him during the meeting for their maximum ease and facilitation.

The delegation comprised representatives of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce, Pakistan Business Council, automobiles sector, tanners association, hosiery, fisheries, garments, pharmaceutical, steel, textiles and other industries.

The delegation members appreciated the government’s measures and efforts to boost the exports and spoke high of the prime minister and his economic team. They conveyed to the prime minister that the government’s pro-business policies had revived the business community’s confidence to stimulate the business activity.

They also mentioned remarkable increase in the exports, export orders and domestic sale of cement, steel and automobiles. The delegation members also put forward multiple proposals to enhance country’s exports and exploit the potential. = DNA

===========================