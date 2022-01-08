Rescue and relief operations by PAF underway at Murree

Murree, JAN 8: On the special instructions of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, PAF Bases Kalabagh and Lower Topa are actively participating in relief operations in the affected areas. Crisis Management Cells have also been established at both bases to facilitate the stranded personnel and families. Round the clock assistance from Crisis Management Cells can be seeked by contacting on 03239418252 / 03218838444 for PAF Base, Kalabagh and 03239417015/051 9545555 for PAF Base, Lower Topa respectively. Shelter, food, warm clothing and medical facilities are being provided to the tourists stuck in heavy snow. During the operation, PAF personnel have rescued a number of families and shifted them to safe places. Following the improvement in weather conditions, helicopter operations will also be started for evacuation of the stranded tourists.